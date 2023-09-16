Churni Ganguly shares her excitement about the rave reviews coming in after the digital premiere of Windows Productions’ Lokkhi Chhele

Churni Ganguly’s latest appearance in Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” captivated the audiences, cementing her position as a pan-India star. Besides the massive success of the rom-com, Churni has another reason to celebrate! Her film ‘Lokkhi Chhele,’ produced by Windows Productions is all set to have its digital premiere on Sony LIV.

Affirming her excitement, Churni shared, “Rocky aur Rani was released on the 28th of July, and is still running in cinemas. On the other hand, Ardhangini has completed more than 100 days in the theatres. The response to both these films has been overwhelming, to say the least. While I’m elated they have been so successful at the box office as well, I can’t ignore the warmth trickling in through social media, after Lokkhi Chhele started streaming on Sony Liv. I’m happy, very happy, more so, because each of these films has a deep message to convey- that of tolerance and graceful acceptance. That’s exactly what the world needs now.”

Churni Ganguly’s portrayal of Dr Mitali in ‘Lokkhi Chhele’ has left audiences captivated, with her performance hailed as passionately intriguing. This 2022 Indian Bengali action socio-drama, written and directed by Kaushik Ganguly and produced by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee under the esteemed Windows Production banner, is now streaming on Sony LIV. It’s a cinematic journey that not only entertains but also enlightens, making it a must-watch for those seeking both artistry and meaningful storytelling.