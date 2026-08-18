Cinepolis to release the animation film Mahaprabhu Jagannath after legal victory now on 28th August

Set for a Pan-India release via Cinepolis on August 28th, 2026, the animated feature Mahaprabhu Jagannath designed as a fictional story to instill devotion and cultural values in young minds marks a milestone as Odisha’s first animated feature film and a cinematic extension of the hit series Jay Jagannath, which achieved over 100 crore YouTube views.

Just before its scheduled July 17th premiere, the Orissa High Court issued an interim stay on the national release following a PIL filed seeking judicial review of the film’s content.

Challenging the stay, the production house appealed to the Supreme Court, citing its CBFC ‘U’ certification and the financial strain on over 300 booked theaters. The apex court subsequently cleared the nationwide release of the film. Looking at the National approach the distributor giants Cinepolis has now decided to move ahead with a strategic release on 28th August India.

Expressing gratitude over the court’s decision, Durga Prasad Dalai, Founder of Ele Animations and Producer of the film states, “We created Mahaprabhu Jagannath with utmost devotion, love, and respect for our culture. We are immensely grateful to the Supreme Court for upholding artistic freedom while honoring faith. Our goal has always been to bring the grace and devotion of Lord Jagannath to children and families across the globe through the medium of cinema and Animation, we cannot wait for audiences to experience this labor of love made with pure intentions and decide for themselves “

Headquartered in Bhubaneswar, Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd. has been delivering high-quality visual content globally since 2008. Known for bringing regional heritage to modern storytelling platforms, the studio achieved massive popularity through its hit series Jay Jagannath, paving the path for this ambitious, large-scale feature film project.

The project is helmed by producer Durga Prasad Dalai, Founder of Ele Animations, and director Shripad Warkhedkar, with the story and screenplay written by Pallavi Sharma, original songs composed by Arjit Shrivastava, background score by Aviral Kumar, and lyrics penned by Atul Kumar Verma.