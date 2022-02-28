Collective Artist Network’s BigBang.Social announces its creator learning academy Big Bang Academy

It’s officially a creator’s world with the digital revolution and front lining that movement is the most trusted creator marketplace -BigBang.Social, a Collective Artist Network initiative. Having forayed into the immensely scalable creator economy business that aims at building the most trusted creator technology platform for the creators, BigBang.Social now launches their very own academy.

Collective Artist Network’s BigBang.Social Academy, is an online platform that offers courses to those interested in making a career as social media influencers. This development comes fresh off their student creator program, followed by learning programs in association with Kool Kanya designed to help women participate in the creator economy.

Says Vijay Subramanium,Founder & Group CEO, Collective Artists Network, “The creator economy as thrown innumerable opportunities for creators . With larger opportunities comes the need to ensure a quality supply pool of creators which is where learning and skilling steps in. With Collective Artist Network’s BigBang.Social Academy, we aim at scaling creators to hone their skills, to go out there and be entrepreneurs and have the opportunity to monetize and showcase their skills, while providing them a platform by using our robust network of our relationships with both creator platforms and corporate India.” Adding that, “Anyone who takes up and completes this course will have accreditation attached to them and this certification validates their credibility and credulity as a creator in order for them to have entrepreneurial opportunities.”

Adds Dhruv Chitgopekar, Co-Founder Collective Artists Network and COO BigBang.social, “In continuation with our commitment to enhance the creator, the BBS Academy will go deep and wide into providing the skills, insights, practical tips and mentorship from market leaders around a range of topics. Not only individual creators, but the universe around them will be catered too to ensure symbiotic growth of demand and supply. Legacy Brands, media organizations, communities and the booming D2C industry will find a treasure trove of knowledge that will help them unlock Value that comes from understanding the creator within the creator economy. Over the next 12 months you can look forward to multi disciplinary, multi language modules from the academy.”

Says digital super-creator Mrunal Panchal, who boasts of 3.7 million followers on Instagram, “I am delighted to be collaborating with Bigbang.social in this endeavour. As a creator, I have seen, first-hand, the evolution of this space. It is thrilling to witness the new roles a person of influence can play, especially live interactions with our audiences becoming a powerful method to drive commerce and engagement. Expect powerful takeaways from this program; from logistics to insights on platforms to tips and tricks to delivery of content…it’s all going to be here!”