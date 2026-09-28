Colleen Hoover opens up about Anne Hathaway’s casting and performance in Verity

Anne Hathaway is playing the titular role in the upcoming film, Verity. Based on Colleen Hoover’s best-seller, Anne shares the screen with Dakota Johnson and John Hartnett in the film. Ahead of the film’s release, Colleen shared her thoughts on Anne’s casting in the film. The writer admitted she is impressed with Anne’s performance and is excited to have the actress end her phenomenal year with Verity.

What does Colleen Hoover think of Hathaway’s Verity? “She nailed it. Seeing all the different roles she’s playing and her range, I feel like this is a great movie to cap off the year of Anne Hathaway,” she says. “Also, The Princess Diaries is my husband’s favorite movie. He loves Anne Hathaway. I was so excited to tell him when she signed on, he and I still just feel like we pinch ourselves every day. It still feels surreal.”

Adapted from Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, this seductive, psychological thriller follows renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity. After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity’s chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity’s husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession.

The film is directed by Michael Showalter. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, Verity is slated to release in India on 2nd October 2026, in cinemas only.