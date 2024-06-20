Colonel Kalsi: Director Anand Kamalakar’s documentary premieres exclusively today at Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF)

The Mumbai International Film Festival witnessed an exclusive premiere today of the much-anticipated documentary film Colonel Kalsi. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Anand Kamalakar, who has an impressive portfolio including Salam – The First Muslim Nobel Laureate, Garwin, and 300 Miles to Freedom, this film is set to captivate audiences worldwide. Co-directed by the award-winning Geeta Gandbhir, Colonel Kalsi promises to be a compelling addition to the world of documentary filmmaking.

Colonel Kalsi delves into the extraordinary life and career of Colonel Kalsi, it is a documentary film about an American Sikh army officer’s struggle to serve his country with honor and dignity. Kamaljeet Kalsi always wanted to serve in the US Army. His father had served in the Indian Air Force, and his grandfather in the British Army. As a son of an immigrant, he wanted to continue his family’s tradition. He was willing to die for his adopted country. The one thing he was not willing to do, though, was to give up his religious identity. Kamaljeet was born a Sikh and grew up immersed in the traditions and tenets of his faith.

Talking about the film, director Anand says, “The audience at MIFF was very receptive to my film. My film is an inspirational story about a remarkable man. I hope the viewers were inspired by this story about one man’s fight for dignity, against one of the largest US institutions, the US army.”

Anand Kamalakar, celebrated for his insightful and thought-provoking documentaries, is a Hyderabad-born, Brooklyn-based award-winning documentary film director, producer, and editor. 300 Miles to Freedom, Garwin, Holy (un)Holy River and Salam are some of the films he has directed. His last film Salam – The first ***Nobel Laureate has screened in over thirty cities around the world and has won several international awards. Heart of Stone, a film he produced and edited, won over ten awards including Best Film at Slamdance Film Festival, Philadelphia Film Festival, and Cinequest Film Festival. It also won an award for Best Editing at the Santa Fe Film Festival. Anand worked as an editor for Primetime (ABC), Dateline (NBC), and 20/20 (ABC) and was the editor of the 2004 Emmy-nominated ABC special on the Iraq war titled Brothers in Arms. Anand was also a creative consultant on the Academy Award-winning documentary Born Into Brothels. Holy (un)Holy River, a film he co-directed and edited, premiered at the Telluride Mountain Film Festival and has won several awards around the world. Anand is currently directing an ITVS-funded documentary titled Osborne, which is slated to be released in 2024 on PBS.

The premiere at the Mumbai International Film Festival has generated significant buzz, drawing attention from film critics, industry professionals, and moviegoers. This exclusive screening is a testament to the film’s anticipated impact and its potential to resonate with audiences on a global scale.