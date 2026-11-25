Madhuri Dixit has registered a historic moment in Indian television by becoming the first lady-host for Kon Honar Crorepati, and never once has she missed a beat in putting her best ethnic foot forward. Whether it is painting the town red or offering a traditional saree her own twist, Dixit has often let her drape speak volumes. Take a look:

The Dhak Dhak girl stuns in a classic paithani saree in the shade of pink, purple and golden and accessorises it all with traditional golden jewellery, including a classic nath. The actress styles her hair in one-sided waves and adorns it with fresh, pink roses.

Madhuri Dixit keeps it super fine in a black saree with thin white borders that instantly make it a standout. The actress keeps her hair smooth by styling it in a sleek bun and adorns her look with contrasting gemstone earrings.

Dixit looks as fresh as a daisy in a bright yellow saree with fully embellished borders. What makes the entire look striking is the cape-like layer that brings an unexpected character to the entire look. Allowing the outfit to take center stage, she simply complements it with selective jewellery.

Madhuri Dixit paints the town red in a fully embellished drape. What makes it a standout is the matching coat that adds a touch of boss lady energy to her wardrobe. Dixit elevates the outfit’s mood with striking diamond jewellery, and brings a full arc with unmatched confidence.

Madhuri Dixit pairs an off-white saree with a bright purple short kurta-like blouse that makes the entire look a statement affair. Letting it grab the spotlight, she accessorises it all with drop earrings and chunky rings that fall in sync with the ethnic energy.

Madhuri serves a look to remember by donning a fine printed saree paired with a vintage-styled blouse featuring blouson sleeves and an expansive bow around the neckline that brings character to the ensemble. Keeping her look super fine, she styles her hair in a voluminous bun and accessorises her look with gem jewellery.