Madhuri Dixit has registered a historic moment in Indian television by becoming the first lady-host for Kon Honar Crorepati, and never once has she missed a beat in putting her best ethnic foot forward. Whether it is painting the town red or offering a traditional saree her own twist, Dixit has often let her drape speak volumes. Take a look:
- The Dhak Dhak girl stuns in a classic paithani saree in the shade of pink, purple and golden and accessorises it all with traditional golden jewellery, including a classic nath. The actress styles her hair in one-sided waves and adorns it with fresh, pink roses.
- Madhuri Dixit keeps it super fine in a black saree with thin white borders that instantly make it a standout. The actress keeps her hair smooth by styling it in a sleek bun and adorns her look with contrasting gemstone earrings.
- Dixit looks as fresh as a daisy in a bright yellow saree with fully embellished borders. What makes the entire look striking is the cape-like layer that brings an unexpected character to the entire look. Allowing the outfit to take center stage, she simply complements it with selective jewellery.
- Madhuri Dixit paints the town red in a fully embellished drape. What makes it a standout is the matching coat that adds a touch of boss lady energy to her wardrobe. Dixit elevates the outfit’s mood with striking diamond jewellery, and brings a full arc with unmatched confidence.
- Madhuri Dixit pairs an off-white saree with a bright purple short kurta-like blouse that makes the entire look a statement affair. Letting it grab the spotlight, she accessorises it all with drop earrings and chunky rings that fall in sync with the ethnic energy.
- Madhuri serves a look to remember by donning a fine printed saree paired with a vintage-styled blouse featuring blouson sleeves and an expansive bow around the neckline that brings character to the ensemble. Keeping her look super fine, she styles her hair in a voluminous bun and accessorises her look with gem jewellery.
- Madhuri Dixit dons a deep blue skirt dress featuring a fully embroidered full-length blouse that reeks of elegance of its own. The actress lets the outfit have its moment by styling her hair in a smooth bun and enhancing her look with selective jewellery.