Colour Yellow Productions’ Shubh Mangal Savdhan celebrates its 4th anniversary

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Savdhan is a special film in more ways than one. It brought an important subject to the forefront and normalised it in a healthy way, something that was earlier unheard of and only spoken in hushed tones behind the closed walls. As it completes its 4th anniversary, one cannot help but wonder how this Colour Yellow Productions film cleverly dismantles the taboo around the topic of erectile dysfunction, and laces it with humour to create maximum impact.

This is further enhanced by its casting, Ayushmann and Bhumi, two very talented actors who didn’t just incite humour through their calculated performances but, also brought gravitas to the subject within the same realm of their calculated performances.

Comedy is all about timing and hitting the right notes, and coupling this with the ability to emote a problem that has existential implications, requires some serious work both inwards and outwards. Which is why Shubh Mangal Savdhan is one of the best works of both the actors, they truly internalized their characters, feeling the conflicts up close; the reason it comes out so well on the screen.

The film was so much loved by the audience that it led to a sequel in the form of Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan which again took a subject like homosexuality and fired all on cylinders with Ayushmann again leading the cavalry of its brave yet wholesome storytelling.