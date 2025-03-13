Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical: Jena Pandya and Ashley Day celebrate the Indian festival of colours Holi in a new image

In celebration of the Indian festival of colours, Holi, a new vibrant photo has been released today of Jena Pandya and Ashley Day, who will bring to life the beloved roles of Simran and Rog in Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical. The new musical comedy is based on one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and will premiere in the UK at Manchester Opera House from Thursday 29 May to Saturday 21 June 2025. A press night is scheduled for Wednesday 4 June.

Holi, the Indian festival of spring, love, new life and the triumph of good over evil, will be celebrated on Friday 14 March this year, and is the perfect occasion to unveil this new image, capturing the romance and energy of the upcoming production.

With its themes of love transcending borders and cultures, Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical resonates deeply with the spirit of Holi, making this a fitting tribute to the classic love story’s enduring legacy.

Jena Pandya (Bhangra Nation, Mamma Mia) said: “Reprising the iconic Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for the stage adaptation Come Fall In Love is such an honour for me as an artist. The entire team wants to celebrate India, celebrate this historic landmark for South Asians in popular culture. I am proud to be a part of this moment for representation within theatre.”

“Our musical talks about inclusivity, embracing change and a celebration of love. The Holi festival connects beautifully with the message of Come Fall In Love, as it helps people to bond and unite through an immersive community experience like no other. Holi actually plays a role within the musical, helping tell this story of warmth and unity.”

Ashley Day (An American in Paris, Dynasty) shared: “Ever since I started working on Come Fall in Love, I’ve been introduced to so many beautiful Indian and South Asian traditions — and I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate Holi with my co-star Jena! Holi is all about bringing people together, which is such an important theme of our show. Plus, the joy of throwing that vibrant, colourful powder in the air — and at each other — is just so much fun. So here’s wishing a very Happy Holi to everyone celebrating around the world, especially in the UK!”

Jena Pandya recently played the lead in the new musical Bhangra Nation at Birmingham Rep to incredible reviews. Prior to this, Jena played Sophie in Mamma Mia. Jena has worked with screen and stage director Andy Fickman multiple times, including playing Arlene in 13 Going on 30.

Ashley Day is an actor, singer, and dancer known for his leading performances in both the UK and the USA. On screen, Ashley can be seen as a recurring character, Colin McNaughton, in the hit series Dynasty (Netflix). On stage, his credits include An American in Paris, White Christmas, The Drowsy Chaperone, Funny Girl, 42nd Street, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Kiss Me, Kate, Oklahoma, and many more.

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical is set in the UK and India and directed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of the record-breaking, award-sweeping Hindi-language film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known as DDLJ. DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema, playing continuously in Mumbai since its release in 1995.

Cultures will collide in the stage musical adaptation of the beloved hit romantic-comedy film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, set to the exuberant beat of 18 all-new English songs created for the production.

The award-winning creative team for Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical includes Book and Lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls with Tina Fey, Olivier Award winner for Legally Blonde with Laurence O’Keefe), Music by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani (popularly called Vishal & Shekhar in India), Choreography by Rob Ashford (Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award winner whose credits include Frozen, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway), Co-Choreography – Indian Dances by Shruti Merchant (Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, Taj Express), Scenic Design by Derek McLane (two-time Tony Award winner whose credits include MJ the Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway and West End), Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting, Lighting Design by Japhy Weideman, Sound Design by Tony Gayle, Video Design by Akhila Krishnan, the Musical Supervisor and Arranger is Ted Arthur and Musical Direction is by Ben Holder.

Further casting information will be announced at a later date.

The World Premiere of Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical was produced in 2022 at The Old Globe, San Diego, California.