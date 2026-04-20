“Comparisons to Bhool Bhulaiyaa are natural, but this is different” – Manu Menon on Bhoot Bangla

Actor Manu Menon, known for his work in the Hollywood crime documentary series Diabolical and the film Due Season, is currently receiving an encouraging response for his latest release Bhoot Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar. The horror-comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, hit cinemas on April 17 and has been drawing audiences for its blend of humor and scares.

Sharing his excitement post release, Manu Menon said, “It’s hard to come up with a “surprising” reaction from the audience because I think I’ve heard mostly what I expected to hear. The great writing and comedy chemistry has been the most popular opinion which is what I’d mentioned pre-release and the obvious fan comparisons to Bhool Bulaiyaa. The horror also worked I had multiple people tell me it was scarier than they expected.”

On working with Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, he said, “I felt the legacy internally, just knowing I was part of something special. But there was no pressure from their side. The chemistry between Priyadarshan sir and Akshay sir made things easy. I saw two people who were just happy to work together, not trying to prove anything.”

Addressing comparisons, Manu noted, “People naturally compare it to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, but these are two completely different stories. That same feeling can’t be recreated. If you enjoy this film for what it is, you’ll definitely be taken in by the humor.”

Looking ahead, Manu added, “I’m exploring opportunities in both India and the US now.”