Composer Manan Bhardwaj makes his debut as a singer with Shiddat title track

Manan Bhardwaj, the young new composer, who is fast emerging as a music director with a flair for intense romantic songs, is going to debut as a singer in Kunal Deshmukh’s romantic release Shiddat. He has composed four and sung three songs for this Mohit Raina-Sunny Kaushal-Radhika Madan-Diana Penty starrer which streams on Disney+Hotstar from October 1. With a voice that spells dark romance, Manan is the voice of Sunny Kaushal in this risque and intense love story.

“I couldn’t possibly have asked for anything more,” exults Manan, who is juggling back-to-back projects.

“My thanks to Bhushan Kumar sir and the T-series team because of whom I am where I am today. These songs were like an exam for me, now I am anxiously waiting for the results,” he adds.

Manan made his debut as a big screen composer with Prabhas’ much-awaited romantic drama Radhe Shyam. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film opens on January 14, 2022, and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Manan Bhardwaj scored big with the blockbuster single Teri Aankhon Mein, which has garnered millions of views on YouTube, and he is also giving the music for HIT The First Case. A Hindi remake of a Telugu film by the same name, it has Rajkummar Rao playing an investigative officer on the trail of a missing woman. Directed by debutant Sailesh Kolanu, the action-thriller, which also features Sanya Malhotra, has just gone on the floors.