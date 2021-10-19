“Composing Guru Randhawa’s first ever romantic sad song was a really exciting experience” – Manan Bhardwaj

Manan Bhardwaj who scored big with the blockbuster single Teri Aankhon Mein, which has garnered millions of views on YouTube, then debuted as a singer with Shiddat and won millions of hearts once again. Now the rising star is once again all set with his next ‘Aise Na Chhoro Mujhe’ as a composer.

Manan who has collaborated for the very first time with singer Guru Randhawa is in awe with his talent. Talking about the song Manan says “I really enjoyed working with Guru and it’s a beautiful song, something which Guru’s audience has never seen him sing before. When I was signed for this project, I was equally nervous and excited as it’s Guru’s first ever romantic sad number and I wanted to give my 100% to it”.

Adding further Manan Says “Guru is a very dedicated and easy-going artist to work with. I remember when we completed our song recording and Bhushan sir heard the song, he wanted to add one more part to it, which was quite difficult to sing and I was mentally prepared that it will take at least half a day to record the portion, but when we started recording, Guru recorded the particular portion in just one go.

Aise Na Chhoro Mujhe features Mrunal Thakur along with Guru Randhawa. Presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, composed by Manan Bhardwaj and penned by Rashmi Virag, is a romantic title track that tells a modern-day Romeo-Juliet love story.