Content creator Sukhmani Gambhir makes her music video debut with Sachin Jigar’s Diamond Ni

Fashion, beauty and lifestyle content creator Sukhmani Gambhir has added another feather to her cap as she recently made her much anticipated music video debut in the festival favourite track ‘Diamond Ni’. Composed by renowned music directors Sachin-Jigar, Diamond Ni, a vibrant Gujrati-Hindi track is an ode to the simple, natural beauty around us wrapped in infectious pop beats and an upbeat melody that bound to get listeners grooving.

Known for her relatable girl-next-door charm, Sukhmani has captivated audiences with her social media content. With “Diamond Ni,” she steps out of her comfort zone to explore a new and exciting territory. This opportunity has allowed her to showcase a different facet of her talent, stepping into the spotlight as an actress in a project that aligns perfectly with her vibrant and authentic persona.

The song’s fresh, modern sound, paired with Sukhmani’s effortless on-screen presence, has set the stage for a festive anthem that will resonate across audiences.