Content creators Jagriti Pahwa and Jai Arora get engaged

Content creators Jagriti Pahwa and Jai Arora have officially taken their relationship to the next chapter, announcing their engagement in the presence of their families and loved ones.

Jagriti, a digital creator and YouTuber known for her relatable comedy, lifestyle and vlog content, and Jai, a tech content creator known for making technology simple and accessible, have been part of the same creator ecosystem for years.

The two first connected online, after mutual friends introduced them through the comments section of Jagriti’s Instagram Live sessions. Their first in-person meeting came when Jagriti visited Jai’s hometown while accompanying her brother for an exam. “My first impression was that he was incredibly ambitious and focused, but also very quiet and reserved not exactly my type,” Jagriti recalled. “It’s funny how first impressions can be completely wrong. As I got to know him better, I discovered the warmth, kindness and sense of humour behind that quiet personality and it became one of the qualities I admired most.”

What began as an online connection gradually blossomed into a close friendship and, eventually, love. Working in the same industry, the couple often found themselves attending the same events, collaborating, and travelling together and along the way, they became each other’s constant. “We understood each other’s ambitions, respected each other’s careers, and were always there to support one another,” the couple shared. “It wasn’t about one grand gesture; it was countless little moments that slowly built trust, friendship and love and that’s when we knew we were ready to spend our lives together.”

Reflecting on their journey, the couple said their relationship has taught them that love is about showing up for each other every single day. “We’ve learned the importance of communication, patience, mutual respect, and supporting each other’s dreams,” they said. “We’ve learned how to solve problems together instead of against each other, and we’ve grown into better versions of ourselves because of the partnership we share.”

Describing the moment of their engagement, Jagriti and Jai said it was a blur of “excitement, gratitude, and disbelief.”

“Everything happened so quickly that it almost felt surreal,” the couple shared. “Standing there with our families, knowing we were beginning a new chapter together, was an incredibly emotional moment there were happy tears, endless smiles, and a feeling of immense gratitude. More than anything, we felt blessed to have our loved ones around us, celebrating a moment we will cherish for the rest of our lives.”

As they step into this new chapter together, Jagriti and Jai are looking forward to building a life rooted in love, friendship and mutual support. “We’re incredibly thankful for all the love, blessings and good wishes we’ve received,” the couple added.

“The support from our families, friends and our online community has made this journey even more special.

We hope you’ll continue to be a part of our lives, just as you’ve been throughout our individual journeys. Thank you for celebrating our happiness with us.”