“Content of our show is rooted, fascinating” – Sriya Reddy, Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh on Prime Video’s Suzhal – The Vortex

Amazon Prime Video’s original Tamil series Suzhal- The Vortex is going to be out tomorrow, 17th June, and there’s no doubt that this investigative drama is going to be a gripping and spell-binding experience for audiences. The engrossing series is multi-layered and it is all set to capture the minds and hearts of cinephiles. Suzhal features Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy, Kathir along with R.Parthiban in lead roles. When asked about the series, the actors spoke about its uniqueness, and also how realistic and relatable content, irrespective of the language, is the game changer in today’s time.

“Content is key, you can’t falter with that and language of cinema is universal. If stories are brilliant, language doesn’t matter anymore. And, for better clarity, films are being dubbed and there are subtitles too, like in case of Suzhal – The Vortex, which is premiering in over 30 Indian and foreign languages. The most rooted and local stories today are being watched and appreciated across the world. Indian cinema needs to come up on the world stage, it’s already getting there, but we need to push it a little more, try a little harder,” says Sriya Reddy.

Agreeing with her opinion, Kathir adds further, “People watching Suzhal – The Vortex, around the world will be fascinated about the cultural nuances, the micro-festival and the narrative based in a small village in South India.”

Aishwarya Rajesh added, “The content of our show is very rural, and interesting. It is shot in the interiors of Tamil Nadu. In today’s time, something so regional has the potential to find an audience across the country, and throughout the world hopefully because people are always eager to know more, witness something new.”

