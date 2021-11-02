CottonKing brings together actor Mayur More, Tejashree Pradhan and Abhijeet Khandkekar

Actor Tejashree Pradhan and Abhijeet Khandkekar have worked in various Marathi daily soaps and Mayur More has gained fame from the very well-known Kota Factory web show. Recently the talented actors featured together in creative director Vaibhav Pandit’s ad film for CottonKing. In this short narrative, we see an implicit love of a brother for his sister; where the brother ensures that his brother-in-law understands the importance and worth of women’s efforts.

This Bhaidooj TVC is unique because CottonKing – a men’s brand has shown its gratitude to women. CottonKing has created an advertisement that will break stereotypes in society.

Talking about the TVC, creative director Vaibhav Pandit says,”It was fun working with such a talented cast. Tejashree, Abhijeet, and Mayur; all have added a lot to the story with their natural acting and spontenios improvisation. We thank CottonKing to give us such an opportunity. I appreciate my partner in ADbhoot and very talented writer Monika Dharankar to bring this beautiful simple story to us.”

The commercial film is using the hashtag #kasha_astat_hya_bayka i.e. ‘How these women are!’. The film is trending on social media and earned overwhelming responses from the audience.

So, let us celebrate Diwali with CottonKing with a special purpose for our future generations to learn equal values and ethics in life.