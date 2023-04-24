Couple of Things: Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol take viewers through Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain’s humble beginnings

In the new episode on Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s popular channel – Couple of Things, the duo takes us through entrepreneur Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain’s incredible journey.

While Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover continues to remain in the headlines for his professional life, it’s his beautiful journey with his wife Madhuri Jain that deserves a special mention.

The episode highlights the humble beginnings of Ashneer Grover’s love journey with Madhuri. From meeting his wife Madhuri Jain in a coaching center to realizing right away that she was the woman he wanted to marry. Despite coming from different backgrounds, the couple fell in love and knew that they were meant to be together. The episode also sheds light on the challenges that the couple faced during their early years.

Ashneer Grover is a well-known entrepreneur and investor in India. He had also been featured on Shark Tank India as an investor.

The latest episode of Couple of Things is now available on YouTube. The show has garnered a significant following for its engaging content and inspiring stories of love and relationships.