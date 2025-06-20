“Crafting the storyline needed to mount the face off between Hrithik Roshan & NTR took most amount of time!” – Ayan Mukerji

Yash Raj Films’ War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the most awaited film of 2025. The massive pan-India action spectacle produced by Aditya Chopra, is the sixth film from the fabled YRF Spy Universe franchise, that has only delivered blockbusters. Ayan reveals how he focussed entirely on crafting the storyline of War 2 because he wanted a conflict that was big enough to pit two icons of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan against NTR.

Ayan says, “It is a huge responsibility to take forward a hugely loved franchise like War and leave your own mark on it. I saw directing War 2 as a relishing opportunity to give a hat-tip to the first film. You can’t have fun otherwise while coming on board such a huge blockbuster franchise. One has to take what has been set and then make the fans of the film and the fans of these gigantic superstars of our country go on a journey that is new, that hopefully leaves them hungry for more. As a director, I have to be honest, I immersed myself into delivering this feeling.”

He adds, “Everything about War 2 has been crafted with a lot of planning to elevate the theatrical experience of the audience. The maximum time spent was on the action set pieces and crafting the storyline and the conflict which was needed to mount the face off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR.”

Ayan calls War 2 a film that celebrates the might of Indian cinema as it brings Hrithik and NTR together for a jaw-dropping, adrenaline pumping theatrical experience like no other.

The director says, “War 2 is truly the coming together of Indian cinema with these two huge actors joining forces. We were aware of the expectations this pairing would set in the minds of their fans and the audience and every second was spent thinking of how to give them an experience of a lifetime when they sit in the theatres.”

War 2 is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025.