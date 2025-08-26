Craig David taps India’s Mary Ann Alexander for official remix of Commitment featuring Tiwa Savage

Award-winning British music icon Craig David—whose groundbreaking work in contemporary soul and garage has spanned over two decades—has joined forces with India’s rising star Mary Ann Alexander for the official remix of ‘Commitment’ the title track from his critically lauded ninth studio album of the same name. Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Tiwa Savage, who featured on the original version which released in February 2025, returns to lend her vibrant energy to this fresh, cross-continental reinterpretation.



Originally, ‘Commitment’ saw Craig David and Tiwa Savage deliver a genre-blending masterpiece, merging David’s smooth R&B vocals with Savage’s vibrant Afrobeats energy. The track explores the intricate dynamics of relationships, with David voicing feelings of unappreciated efforts while Savage offers a poignant counterpoint, shedding light on emotional distance. With Mary Ann Alexander onboarded for the remix, the track evolves into a fresh, cross-cultural masterpiece with an infusion of her unique fusion of R&B, jazz and pop.



Released earlier this month, Craig David’s ninth studio album was shaped alongside producers Mike Brainchild, Toddla T, Tre-Jean Marie and Wretch 32, and features guest turns from JoJo, Tiwa Savage and Louisa Johnson. Across its 13 vibrant tracks, the record pulses with joyful energy and playful optimism, effortlessly marrying bold confidence and exuberance with moments of subtle introspection and heartfelt vulnerability.



Craig David states, “Mary Ann Alexander’s artistry, passion for music & incredible vocals truly stood out to me from the off. She brings a unique energy and perspective to ‘Commitment’ and I’m so excited to have her onboard for this remix. Together with Tiwa, we’ve created something special that celebrates global artistry and pushes the boundaries of what R&B can be.”



Mary Ann Alexander states, “I’ve been a fan of Craig David for years, so being invited by him to record the remix of ‘Commitment’ still feels surreal. That song is timeless, and lending my voice to it has been an incredible experience. Early on, Craig showed his support by engaging with my Instagram posts, but nothing prepared me for the moment he asked me to join him in the studio. It couldn’t have been more perfect—my trip to London was already in the works, and we dove straight into creating magic together. What truly moved me was Craig’s humility: despite his superstar status, he made me feel completely at ease and genuinely heard. This collaboration is a celebration of music’s universal language, and I’m honoured to represent the Indian music community on the world stage.”



The official remix of ‘Commitment’ is out now across all major streaming platforms.