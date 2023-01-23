“Craziness in an artist is not scary” – Sajjad Delafrooz on playing a psycho

Sajjad Delafrooz has shown in the past that he can play a great villain, chiefly as the ice-cold terrorist in Tiger Zinda Hai and also in Special Ops. All of these roles have earned the actor a lot of love and praise from the audience, critics, as well as his co-stars. And now the actor expresses his desire to channel that energy into something a little different. The actor goes on to say, “I have played characters with an air of darkness, but now I want to explore more. I would love to play a psycho.”

Sajjad further talked about how an actor should be crazy, said, ” As actors, we portray characters that are different from our personalities. This can be a difficult task, but you need to have the ability to go “crazy” when necessary. I would love to step out of my comfort zone and bring in that crazy on screen”

The actor also added, “craziness in an artist is not scary. Some of that craziness end in creating beautiful art pieces. To be a good actor, I believe you must be a little insane. In fact, I love studying people and their behaviour since it provides excellent learning for both my professional and personal lives.”