“Creating the Sarthak Anthem with Mannan Shaah bhai was a special journey for me” – Sahil Sultanpuri

In the year 2019, composer Mannan Shaah and lyricist Sahil Sultanpuri joined hands for the first time for ‘Akhiyaan Milavanga’, a song from the Vidyut Jammwal – Adah Sharma starrer ‘Commando 3’ which went on to become a chartbuster. In the last few years, the composer and lyricist have collaborated on a few more projects. Collaborating with Mannan on an anthem for an educational trust that works towards the upliftment of differently abled individuals, according to Sultanpuri, has been a very special experience.

Elaborating on the same, the lyricist says, “Mannan bhai and I have been working on a few things together. However, creating the Sarthak Anthem with Mannan bhai was a special journey for me. It is the official anthem for Sarthak Educational Trust, a trust that has been working towards providing educational facilities and empowering differently-abled individuals. The trust has been doing some incredible and I feel fortunate to have been given the opportunity to share its objective and vision in the form of words”.

The Sarthak Anthem was launched in the presence of several dignitaries including Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha, at the trust’s 11th National Disability Conference. The anthem speaks about empowerment and inclusion and celebrates the spirit of differently-abled individuals. “Sarthak shuruaat hai yeh, sarthak ki aas hai yeh, Sarthak hi sabka saathi hai…”, the lines written by Sultanpuri encapsulate what the trust stands for.

“Mannan bhai composed the tune and I wrote the lyrics to it. After we prepared the first draft, we shared it with the representatives of the NGO. We had a video meeting with them. Based on their feedback and suggestions, we worked towards enhancing what we had done. The discussions we had with them helped us in making the anthem better. Mannan bhai composed a wonderful tune and Prasad Sashte sir arranged it very well. It was an honour to have the anthem launched by Shri Om Birla ji. I cherish each and every moment I worked on the project”, says Sultanpuri.