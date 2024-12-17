Cubicles Season 4 trailer: Sony LIV series returns with a new challenge for Piyush and his team

Sony LIV has released the much-anticipated trailer for Season 4 of Cubicles, and this time it’s the survival of the toughest! Piyush Prajapati (Abhishek Chauhan) returns, but not as the wide-eyed newbie we once knew—he’s now leading the pack at Synotech. But dreams quickly spiral into chaos when the company announces the possibility of an acquisition by none other than Piyush’s dream firm, PIC.

Piyush is hit with more than just this news—he’s now dealing with office politics in overdrive, a team full of anxious colleagues, and the looming uncertainty of their future. Will Piyush manage to keep his cool, inspire his team, and steer through the corporate storm?

Alongside Piyush, the upcoming season will also feature Zayn Marie Khan portraying Dhwani Mehra, a bold new addition who brings a dynamic spark to the office environment. The series also has the return of Ayushi Gupta (Sunaina Chauhan), Niketan Sharma (Naveen Shetty), Ketaki Kulkarni (Neha Kelkar), Nimit Kapoor (Vikram Malhotra), bringing their quirky, lovable office personas into the fray.

Under the sharp direction of Chaitanya Kumbhakonum and produced by The Viral Fever, Cubicles 4 is set to dive deep into the complexities of leadership, career dreams, and the unpredictable chaos of corporate life.

Cubicles 4, streaming from 20th December, exclusively on Sony LIV.