Czech Republic Consul General Rashmi Jolly-Gautam Patole’s Live Art Fest marks newer beginnings amidst social distancing

Post COVID, Mumbai welcomes Art again, after a 9-month hiatus with Art Adda, a unique event at Jolly Board Towers, I-Think Campus E Wing, Kanjurmarg East, hosted by India’s Consul General to Czech Republic Rashmi Jolly and master artist Gautam Patole of Art Desh Foundation, in association with Secular Art Movement.

The Art Adda, a one-of-its-kind open air, live Art show, with live canvas paintings, workshops and demonstrations sees the participation of noted artists from different cities of India. Actors Preeti Jhangiani, Pooja Bedi and Angela Krislinzki graced the inaugural ceremony that also witnessed the presence of Rashmi Jolly, Gautam Patole, Dr.Agarwal, Bharat Patel, Anisha Jolly, Rupali Patole among various talented artists. People mingled with each other, shared ideas, interacted with visitors and created great works of Art. There were live demos, workshops, discussions etc while strictly adhering to social distancing norms.



“These have been trying times for all of us and we do not know when this ordeal will get over. No exhibitions, no galleries and no events… Art Adda will be a welcome break,” says Rashmi Jolly who is also Executive Director and Vice Chairperson of Jolly Board Ltd. and an ardent art lover who has graciously offered a beautifully-landscaped office complex of Jolly Board Ltd. for art activities.

Adds Gautam Patole, “Artistes like to breathe fresh air. Art Adda signifies that. Creativity cannot be stifled; circumstances cannot rule us. We must overcome the hurdles and move on.”



The ambience of Art Adda inspires one to paint… With Art Adda providing canvas, drawing paper, colours, tea/coffee snacks and lunch, all the artists and sculptors bring their brushes and their spirit!

About 15 artists participated in the inaugural event. Artists from Pune and Hyderabad showcased their skills on canvas. This was perhaps the first time that this kind of live painting work was conducted in the city for the public at large. There will also be workshops, demonstrations, classes et al, in the future.



Says Gautam Patole, “There are many known artists and art professors who live around the campus. There is an organisation called Secular Movement that is doing commendable work for artists living in this area. Mr Bharat Shelke, working President of Secular Movement was thrilled to know that Jolly Art Adda is offering encouraging facilities to the artists.”

All in all, yours to experience, enjoy and be a part of the art celebrations till 24th December. And come home exhilarated this X-mas eve!