Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Junglee Pictures & Pen Studios, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, goes on floors

The much-anticipated crime drama Daayra has officially commenced shoot today. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film brings together two of Indian cinema’s most compelling performers , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, in roles that promise intensity, depth, and intrigue.

Early behind-the-scenes glimpses have already set the tone- charged with raw energy and riveting performances, they hint at a story that is as gripping as it is hard-hitting. Prithviraj Sukumaran looks intense as a police inspector while Kareena Kapoor Khan looks fierce, adding to the film’s captivating appeal.

Marking a landmark collaboration, Daayra unites Junglee Pictures, known for its legacy of fearless, impactful storytelling and for backing strong, powerful, and entertaining narratives.(Raazi, Talvar, Badhaai Do), with Pen Studios, led by Dr. Jayantilal Gada, whose production and distribution strength continues to bring stories to audiences at scale (RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi). Together, they are poised to present Daayra on a wide canvas. Junglee re-unites with Meghna Gulzar for the third time for Daayra.

Co-written by Yash and Sima alongside Meghna, the film delves deep into the age-old paradox of crime, punishment, and justice, anchored by powerhouse performances from its lead cast.

With a compelling narrative, a visionary director at the helm, and the creative muscle of Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, Daayra is set to be one of the most awaited cinematic experiences of 2026.