Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards all set for 20 February 2022 

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards gets a date to celebrate the best of incredible performances, taut storylines and phenomenal films for the passing year 2021. The prestigious award ceremony will take place on 20 February 2022 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

Confirming the news, the official announcement on their social media handles read, “To mark the 75 years of independence and celebrate the rich culture of cinema, we are thrilled to announce Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022.”

“Save the date to witness the grand event with mega-stars paying their tribute to Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian Cinema, on 20 February 2022, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai,” it further added.

Over the years, DPIFF has evolved to be the country’s most prestigious award ceremony. In a magnanimous celebration of talent, the gala event will bestow the artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and dedication to excel in the field in the year 2021.

Despite the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, Global Cinema continued to deliver extravagant films & series. It is the very first occasion in Indian History that three broad segments – Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry & International Film Fraternity will be honoured under one roof. DPIFF’s mission is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness.

The ceremony will showcase cultural diversity, rich heritage, world-famous Indian cuisine, folk dance, folk music, handloom, and the beauty of Swadeshi.

The organisation has incorporated the campaign Vocal for Local and prioritised showcasing the homegrown talent of the country. Meanwhile, Unity in diversity of Culture (Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat) is also firmly promoted in a spirit of harmony and fellowship. The initiative pursuits to carry forward the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, also known as the Father of Indian Cinema, through an amalgamation of Indian ethos.

The award show will honour artists from the Indian film and television industry under various categories. From Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director to Most Versatile Actor, it will cover a wide range of roles to acknowledge the contribution of artists to the world of cinema.

Like last year, the gala event will also have the nomination under the Best Web Series, Best Actor/ Actress in Web Series, Best Short Film and Best Documentary.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of anticipation around the awardee name for the Outstanding Contribution in the Film Industry. Legendary actor Dharmendra was the recipient of the award last year.