Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival CEO Abhishek Mishra invited by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) as young & budding entrepreneur was invited over high tea at the highest constitutional office. President Murmu ensured her blessings and best wishes for DPIFF 2024.

Highlighting the recognition enjoyed by Indian cinema abroad, the President said that it has been a great medium for spreading India’s soft-power globally. Adding further, she said that to make a more effective use of this soft-power, we must enhance the quality of our movies. President Murmu further added that as the nation celebrates G20, feature and non-feature films across the globe should continue to be acknowledged by the festival as the same will be welcomed by Indian audience. The audience desires production of films which bolster unity in the society, accelerate the pace of development of the nation and strengthen the efforts of environmental protection.

President Murmu emphasised, “As a vehicle of creative expression and means of entertainment, cinema has been immensely popular among people. Its powerful influence and emotional appeal transcend geographical and linguistic boundaries. This Festival has grown over the years and has received engaging responses from film connoisseurs and enthusiasts from all over the world. DPIFF has developed into one of the most significant and remarkable film festivals from Asia and is an annual celebration for film fraternity as well as cinema enthusiasts. I am sure that the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 will inspire film-makers and various stakeholders to take art of communication and entertainment through cinema to higher levels of excellence.”

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival’s endeavour to honour Indian film industry, Indian television industry and international film fraternity together is praiseworthy. Such an integration of various segments towards the shared goal of celebrating the diversity of art, culture and creativity will bring the valued stakeholders closer for common good. The platform is notable in the world of cinema for carrying on the legacy of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, whose filmmaking was rooted in the traditions of unity, family, and harmony. In the same way, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards also strives to unite the populace by promoting Indian culture on a global platform, bringing the international community together in appreciation of roots that are well-grounded in the glorious ancient past.

Abhishek Mishra who eagerly interacted with the President, expressed, “Films and society are mirror images of each other. Cinema showcases human emotions and expressions in an artistic manner, binding the world together with a common strand of entertainment. India is the largest film producing country in the world. With films in many languages from different regions, the multifariousness of our film sector is remarkable. Rich heritage and cultural diversity are India’s strengths. We have a lot of stories to be explored. India truly possesses immense potential to become the content hub of the world. Cutting across linguistic barriers, films as a popular and vibrant medium not only entertain, but also possess the ability to act as an agent of change. The Indian cinema today has evolved into an effective medium for expressing the spirit of positivity, confidence, and potential of today’s youth. Therefore, the theme for 2024 ceremony is Evolution of Cinema.”

Abhishek Mishra is CEO of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. He has been acknowledged by The Prime Minister of India for his contribution to Promote Indian Cinema & Tourism Globally. Abhishek has also presided as the Advisory Panel Member of Central Board of Film Certification, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. Currently he is serving as the Member of Consultative Committee in FCI, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & PD, Government of India.

Over the years, DPIFF has evolved into the country’s most prestigious award ceremony. In a monumental celebration of talent, the 2024 gala event will felicitate the artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and dedication to excel in the year 2023. DPIFF will be honouring all three prodigious segments – the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry & International Film Fraternity – under the same roof.

The ceremony aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel. The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are artforms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 celebrated the grandeur of cinema with resounding success on the 20th of February 2023. The ceremony felicitated the best creative minds in the Film and Television industry, paying homage to the craft of filmmaking pioneered in India by Dadasaheb Phalke. The grand gala was attended by luminaries like Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Hariharan, Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Udit Narayan, Rishab Shetty, Sachet Parampara, Neeti Mohan, R. Balki and many others. The theme was Cinematic Tourism. With musical performances by Mohit Chauhan and Harmony of the Pines, the evening celebrated the grand history and legacy of entertainment in India.

The grand celebration of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) 2024 will take place with great pomp and splendour on the 20th of February, 2024 at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Persons of significance such as celebrities, media personnel, ministers and stalwarts of the industry will be in attendance. The theme for DPIFF 2024 is Cinematic Evolution and the tagline is: Cinema has no boundary; it is a ribbon of dream.

