Daira’s Bailadila | Jaadoo Bastar – A sonic odyssey that bridges cultures and hearts

Get ready to embark on a musical journey that transcends borders and boundaries. Daira, the acclaimed Hindi Art-Rock band, have released their latest Album “Jaadoo Bastar”, with the lead song, ‘Bailadila | Jaadoo Bastar’, released today, and the rest of the album on July 26, 2024. This isn’t just an album release, but part of a bigger project that includes a documentary, showing the band’s effort to explore and keep India’s rich cultural heritage alive. This album celebrates the beautiful landscapes and vibrant culture of Bastar, Chhattisgarh, capturing the essence of the region’s mystique and magic.

During this venture, Daira received unparalleled support from some prominent figures of the Chhattisgarh Administration like State Finance Minister and MLA Mr. OP Choudhary, Commissioner of Directorate of Public Relations Mr. Mayank Srivastava and Former Bastar Collector Mr. Rajat Bansal. Mr. Bansal was instrumental in introducing the band to the tribal land as his team-led project ‘Bastar Monsoon Festival’ was when the members of Daira got acquainted with the folk music and artists of Bastar for the first time which eventually led to this magical project.

‘Jaadoo Bastar’: A Sonic Exploration:

‘Jaadoo Bastar’ was born from a journey undertaken by Mumbai’s Art-rock band ‘Daira’ as they traveled to the heart of Bastar, Chhattisgarh. Bastar, a place known for its art and culture, has seen its cultural treasures fading away with time. Jaadoo Bastar aims to celebrate the rich heritage of Bastar through music and research.

In Bastar, Daira met some local musicians, forming a bond that transcended linguistic and cultural barriers. Together, they selected five folk songs in three distinct languages- Gondi, Bhatri, and Halbi, each melody carrying stories of generations past. Delving deep into the essence of these songs, Hindi lyrics were written and five new tracks were created that seamlessly blend the beauty of folk and modern music.

Every step of the journey was documented, capturing the essence of local creativity and the beautiful world of Bastar, for the world to see.

Track Highlights:

The album features five tracks that showcase the band’s ability to blend different styles and genres. Each track is a testament to the band’s commitment to preserving and promoting India’s cultural diversity.

Track 1: “Iya Kaye Hajari | Mere Jaisa Hi” (Language: Halbi, Hindi)

Track 2: “Laal Pungaad | Meri Jaan” (Language: Gondi, Hindi)

Track 3: “Gaye Chari Gala | Baawara Insaan” (Language: Bhatri, Hindi) – Track 4: “Kahan Kahan” (Language: Halbi, Hindi)

Track 5: “Bailadila | Jaadoo Bastar” (Language: Halbi, Hindi)

A Visual and Auditory Feast:

In addition to the album, Daira is also releasing a series of music videos shot on location in Bastar. These visuals not only complement the music but also offer a glimpse into the stunning landscapes and cultural richness of the region. The band’s collaboration with local artists and craftsmen has added an authentic touch to the project, making ‘Jaadoo Bastar’ a true cultural collaboration.

The documentary that also accompanies the album is an almost hour-long film that documents the process of composing, recording, and researching traditional folk songs. The film captures the band’s journey as they travel to Bastar and meet with local musicians, learning about their culture and traditions, and discovering hidden gems of traditional music.