Dangal TV puts the spotlight on the woman who holds a family together with Hamari Bhabhi Number 1

Enterr10 TV Network’s flagship channel Dangal TV is all set to present its new original, Hamari Bhabhi Number 1, a compelling family drama that places the spotlight on a woman whose world revolves around the family she has built, nurtured and protected. Set against the culturally rich and spiritually significant backdrop of Dwarka, Gujarat, the land of Lord Krishna, the show brings together family, faith, relationships, responsibility and intrigue in a narrative that explores the many emotions and complexities within a household. Hamari Bhabhi Number 1 premieres tonight at 9:30 PM, only on Dangal TV.

At the heart of the story is the Kapadia family, a family deeply connected to tradition and the legacy of temple heritage. Leading the emotional fabric of the household is Sonal Khilwani as Bansari Kapadia, the eldest daughter-in-law of the Kapadia family and the emotional heartbeat of the home. Her strongest and most cherished relationship is with Lakshya “Laalo” Kapadia, played by Sahil Balani. Laalo was raised by Bansari, who became his guide, protector and mother. For him, she is not simply his bhabhi but the person he has always looked up to and depended upon. Alongside them is Pratham Kanwar as Anant Kapadia, the elder son of the family and heir to a global temple heritage empire. Disciplined, respected and deeply responsible The family dynamic takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of Tanvi Sawant as Muskaan, whose entry brings a new perspective and raises questions about her intentions and the relationships within the household.

Talking about what drew her towards the show and the character of Bansari, Sonal Khilwani said,“One of the biggest reasons I chose Hamari Bhabhi Number 1 was because the concept felt genuinely fresh. We often see stories centred around the newlywed daughter-in-law or the mother, but rarely explore the journey of the elder bhabhi, who quietly carries the emotional weight and responsibilities of the entire household. Bansari is strong, selfless and deeply devoted to her family, especially her devar Laalo, whom she has raised like her own child. I am really looking forward to audiences experiencing her journey.”

Speaking about the show’s concept and Dangal TV’s storytelling approach, Akshat Singhal, Director, Enterr10 TV Network, said, “At Enterr10 TV Network, we are constantly working towards creating shows that are relevant to our markets and are in sync with the pulse of audiences and the themes that are resonating. The idea is to take familiar relationships and present them through fresh perspectives, contemporary conflicts and characters that viewers can identify with. The culturally rich backdrop of Dwarka further gives Hamari Bhabhi Number 1 a distinct identity, while the emotional conflicts within the Kapadia family keep the narrative engaging. We are confident that the show’s combination of strong characters, family dynamics and intrigue will create a meaningful connect with Dangal TV audiences.”