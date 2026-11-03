Dangal TV unveils Saanche Darbar Ki Jai, a tale of faith inspired by Dhyanu Bhagat

Enterr10 TV Network’s flagship channel, Dangal TV, is all set to release Saanche Darbar Ki Jai… Dhyaanu Bhagat Ki Amar Kahani’ , a devotional social drama inspired by the legend of Dhyanu Bhagat, the beloved devotee of Maa Jwala. Every jagran and every Mata ki Chowki echoes with one jaikara: “Bolo Saanche Darbar Ki Jai!” But very few know the story of the bhakt behind it. The show brings alive the journey of a little boy whose innocent faith changed the hearts of everyone around him. Premiered on 2nd November at 6.30 PM, the show adds a divine touch to the festive spirit of Diwali, bringing audiences an inspiring tale of faith and devotion.

Set in a small village at a time of deep social divisions, the story follows Dhyanu, played by Mitansh Yadav. He is an orphaned, playful village boy. For Dhyanu, God is not someone to fear or to please through rituals; she is ‘Maa’, a loving mother with whom he shares everything. As his pure bhakti begins to reunite families and soften hardened hearts, it also unsettles those who rule the village through fear, greed and false miracles. At its heart Saanche Darbar Ki Jai… Dhyaanu Bhagat Ki Amar Kahani’ shows how love can overcome fear, and how even the mightiest power must bow before pure, unwavering faith.

The show features an ensemble cast including Rajesh Dubey as Pandit Nandji, Tanishq Shaik as Yogmaya, Arshi Javed as Meera, popular actor Nimay Bali as Bhojraj, Daiwik Bhanushali as Balwant, Ram Awan as Pataal Baba and Rajan Vyas as Pauna Singh. Each brings to life the faith, fear, power, and conflict that shape Dhyanu’s journey.

Mitansh Yadav, who plays the role of Dhyanu, shares, “I feel fortunate to have got the opportunity to portray this role. I personally enjoy bhakti and chanting, so I thoroughly enjoyed being part of this show. Through this story, we are paying tribute to the real Dhyanu Ji, whose devotion inspired traditions such as Jagrata, Jai Jaikara and Mata ki bhakti. However, not many people know his real story or the special bond he shared with Jwala Mata. I am thankful to the Dangal team for believing in me and trusting me to portray such an iconic character.”

Actor Rajesh Dubey playing Nand Baba shares, “We feel that we have been chosen by Jwala Mata herself to bring this incredible story to life and understand the true meaning of bhakti, love and devotion to God. I usually get offered negative or comedic roles, so it was surprising when I was approached for this. The entire story was narrated to me in just 10 minutes, and I couldn’t hold back my tears. We believe all this is planned and destined to happen by the blessings of Jwala Mata.”

Akshat Singhal, Director – Enterr10 TV Network, said, “Dangal TV has always stood for stories that entertain and inspire the masses. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, we are pleased to present Saanche Darbar Ki Jai… Dhyaanu Bhagat Ki Amar Kahani’ a devotional social drama that carries the message of peace and unity. At its heart is the innocent faith of a child whose love for God challenges fear, power, and division, reminding us that the truest miracle is the awakening of the human heart. Through this show, we hope to touch lives and bring audiences closer to the values of compassion and hope.”

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Saanche Darbar Ki Jai… Dhyaanu Bhagat Ki Amar Kahani’ premiered on 2nd November, Monday to Saturday at 6:30 PM, only on Dangal TV