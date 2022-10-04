Dangerous Liaisons to stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play

New drama series “Dangerous Liaisons” is a modern take on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ classic 18th-century novel. The series centers on the origin story of iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, who met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the Revolution. The series is set to stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play this December.

“Dangerous Liaisons” gives audiences a chance to experience wonder and terror, beauty and degradation, seduction and deception in pre-revolutionary Paris. Driven to right the wrongs of their past, we follow the couple as they rise from the slums of Paris and scale the heights of the French aristocracy. Their survival depends on their skills of seduction and manipulation of not only the French nobility but of each other. It’s not love… it’s war.

Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton portray the notorious lovers: Camille, who is taken in by the current Marquise de Merteuil (played by Lesley Manville) and Valmont, who will stop at nothing to regain his title that was recently taken from him.

The series is created and written by Harriet Warner, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. In addition to Warner, Sir Colin Callender (Playground), Tony Krantz (Flame Ventures), Scott Huff, Bethan Jones, and Christopher Hampton also serve as executive producers. Barney Reisz serves as Producer. In addition to Englert, Denton, and Manville, the series stars Kosar Ali as Victoire, Carice van Houten as Jacqueline de Montrachet, Hilton Pelser as Gabriel Carrè, Fisayo Akinade as Chevalier de Saint-Jacques, Michael McElhatton as Jean de Merteuil, Nathanael Saleh as Azolan, Colette Dalal Tchantcho as Ondine de Valmont, Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Majordome, and Tom Wlaschiha as Henri de Montrachet. The series is produced for STARZ by Playground and Flame Ventures in association with Lionsgate Television and distributed internationally by Lionsgate.