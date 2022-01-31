”Danish has got into the skin of the character and done a fantastic job” – Director Vamsidhar on Danish Sait as Gopi in Amazon Presents One Cut Two Cut

An artist in the true sense, Danish Sait is a one-man show when it comes to stealing the show with his unique characterisation. The actor is ready with yet another Kannada Comedy-Adventure, One Cut Two Cut, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 3rd February, 2022.

Danish Sait is a known content creator and much before the movies, his characters— Nograj and Gopi had become an internet sensation with his sketches and commentary. First as ‘Nograj’ in ‘Humble Politician Nograj’ and now, as ‘Gopi’ in One Cut Two Cut, the actor will again put forward a different character in front of the audiences which had already become a household name, raking in appreciation right after the release of the trailer.

Talking about the skillful actor that Danish is, director Vamsidhar shares, “Danish is a fantastic talent. This guy is a very keen observer. He catches things that others tend to miss out on. He is great with especially, audio. He has an incredible talent of picking out tone, tonality, mannerisms and that’s what makes him so entertaining because you actually think you are watching a different person. You don’t see Danish when he is playing a character and that’s what is fantastic about him.”

He further adds, “With Gopi, Danish just makes Gopi an extremely loving, cute, innocent character and Gopi happens to be caught in a very weird situation. These guys have taken the school hostage and it’s Gopi’s first day at school. Danish has got into the skin of the character and has done a fantastic job.” Surely, Gopi is an absolute spectacle with his upcoming release Kannada comedy-drama, Amazon Presents One Cut Two Cut.

Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under PRK banner, Amazon Prime Video’s ‘One Cut Two Cut’ starring Danish Sait in the lead role, will stream on the service on February 03, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories.