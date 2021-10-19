Danny Sura become his own stuntman in Vidrohi

Danny Sura is a Brit-Indian actor who has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade. The Bose: Dead/Alive actor is back as he plays Fletcher in the brand new TV show titled ‘Vidrohi’

The story revolves around two states that are fighting against the difficulties brought by the Britishers. The show has some enthralling fights sequences between the main lead Sharad Malhotra and the negative protagonist Danny Sura.

Talking about the same he says, “It’s my first action scene and as a method actor I wanted to cash in this chance and perform my fight scene’s on my own.” He added,” It was my first scene with Sharad and I was tied up to a crane that was hanging me upside down. As the shoot continued my head got a bit light, even before I realized, the crew noticed that there was blood rushing down to my head. But as an actor, you have to give it your all so that the shot is right! Pain & discomfort is temporary. What is shown on TV is forever!”

While appreciating stuntmen he says, “We often don’t take fighting scenes quite seriously when we watch it on the screen. But it takes lot of hard work to perform even the smallest fight. I appreciate the efforts of our stuntmen. They are our unknown heroes.”

Danny Sura is known for his projects like ‘Girl in the City’, ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’ and ’21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897′. Danny’s slate looks interesting with his next feature film with Tannishtha Chatterjee ‘Rani Rani Rani’, which is having its World Premiere. Also, his first international film called ‘Footprints on Water’ with Aadil Hussain which is due for release next year.Wherein his on-air show Vidrohi receiving love from its audiences.