Danny Sura completes dubbing for his first International project Footprints On Water

Well known British-Indian actor, most recently appreciated for his performance as the main antagonist in the historical series “Vidrohi”, is super excited about his first international feature film ‘Footprints On Water’. The film revolves around an immigrant family in London whose daughter goes missing.

Danny Sura who plays the character of Alexi explains, ”My role is that of an immigration solicitor based in Birmingham. It’s through my character the makers have tried to show places where illegal immigrants work and how they lead their lives.” He also adds, “I completed dubbing for the film recently, and it looks fabulous. Being my first international project I am beyond excited for this one and its very special to me as I shot for it in my home town back in the UK.” Filming took place during the peak months of the pandemic between December 2020 – January 2021.

Director Nathalia Syam is all praises for Danny, talking about him she said, “Danny was a delight to work with, and I was impressed with how he prepared for the role and engaged with his character and kept his spirits up during the pandemic while we filmed. She further adds, ”His chemistry with Adil was amazing. The sets were great and we had some great discussions at post-production. We have almost finished additional dialogue dubbing with the film having been shot in sync-sound, and aim to open at film festivals.’’

Footprints On Water is an English language British feature film written by Neetha Syam and directed by Nathalia Syam. Produced by Mohaan Naadar under the banner of The Production Headquarters, and stars Adil Hussain, Nimisha Sajayan, Danny Sura, Antonio Aakeel, and Lena.