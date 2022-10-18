Darshan Raval releases Tum Mere on birthday

After the success of his Navratri track ‘Dhol Bajaa’, singer Darshan Raval released a romantic track, ‘Tum Mere’ on 18th October which happens to be his birthday. The beautiful track has been sung and composed by Darshan Raval and penned by Gurpreet Saini and it released on Indie Music Label’s official Youtube channel.

“‘Tum Mere’ is the quintessential romantic number that all of darshan’s fans love him for. It has all the ingredients to become the love anthem of the season and it will be Indie music label’s next single release post Goriye that came out in March. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make Tum Mere a memorable track for Darshan fans.”says a source.

Commenting on the song, Naushad Khan, MD of Indie music label says, “Darshan is family to us at Indie music label. When he came up with Tum Mere, we knew this song is an absolute winner and just the kind of track that his fans love. The response has been fantastic and music lovers from across the globe have appreciated the track. Kudos to darshan and gurpreet for coming up with this soothing and soulful number.” he says.

Overwhelmed with the response for the song, Darshan says, “After Dhol Bajaa,we wanted to come out with a soft lilting track and Tum Mere just ticked all boxes. I’m elated and slightly overwhelmed at seeing the feedback and outpour of love coming our way. I would like to thank everyone associated with the song, the team at Indie music label which is home for me and all the technicians who have made Tum Mere sound the way it does. This is just an early Diwali surprise gift” he smiles.