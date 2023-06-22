Darshan Raval’s second album Dard is hitting all the right notes

Singer-composer Darshan Raval’s fans have been waiting with bated breath for his second album ‘Dard’ after the news of it releasing soon started doing rounds. His first album ‘Judaiyaan’ was a huge success and ‘Dard’ too promises to be an album full of chart busters. The album’s first track ‘Mahiya Jinna Sohna’ released recently to a roaring response while the remaining songs will be out next month. The track along with the rest of the upcoming songs will be releasing on Indie Music Label’s official Youtube channel.

‘Mahiye Jinna Sohna’ has already created a massive buzz among Darshan’s fans and has been receiving tremendous response. Showcasing Darshan Raval’s unmatched talent and versatility, ‘Mahiye Jinna Sohna’ sets the tone for an exhilarating musical journey that fans will embark upon as they keenly await the remaining tracks from the album. The album will feature several mesmerising tracks, each reflecting Darshan’s soul-stirring artistry.

Expressing his excitement about the release, Darshan Raval shared, “I am thrilled to announce the release of my second album ‘Dard’. This album is very close to my heart as it beautifully encapsulates my personal experiences and heartfelt emotions. I hope that my fans will connect with these songs on a deep level and find solace in their poignant lyrics and melodic tunes.”

Naushad Khan, the Managing Director of Indie Music Label, also expressed his delight saying, “We are proud to release Darshan Raval’s highly anticipated album ‘Dard’ on Indie Music Label. Darshan’s talent and dedication are truly commendable, and we believe that this album will break new boundaries in the music industry. We are confident that music lovers worldwide will be captivated by the sheer brilliance of this album.”

‘Dard’ is a testament to Darshan Raval’s exceptional musical prowess and his ability to connect with audiences through his soulful music. With his second album, Darshan continues to carve his own niche in the music industry and solidify his position as one of India’s most beloved contemporary artists.