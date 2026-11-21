Darsheel Safary, who made a memorable debut as a child actor in Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par, and Shikara and Mukhbir fame Zain Khan Durrani are coming together for the upcoming cybercrime thriller Cyber. Directed by Alok Naik, the film delves into the world of cybercrime, investigation and the challenges of the digital age, promising an engaging blend of thrills, friendship and contemporary social concerns.

Cyber follows two young unemployed computer engineering graduates whose lives take an unexpected turn when they get an opportunity to work with a cyber agency. What begins as a chance to prove their abilities soon draws them into the complex world of cybercrime and investigations. At its heart, Cyber explores the journey of two men navigating unemployment, aspirations and their quest for relevance.

Produced by Raj Zacharias under the banner of Celebs and Red Carpet, known for backing South Indian films such as Prithviraj-starrer Anwar, Lalbagh, Rahadari and others, Cyber marks the production house’s first venture into Hindi cinema. The film features an ensemble cast comprising Prasad Oak, Kabir Duhan Singh, Rahul Singh, Ajit Koshy, Alisha Khan, Ayushi Tyagi, Soumya Srivastav, Rahul Singh and Vitthal Kale, alongside its lead actors Darsheel Safary and Zain Khan Durrani.

Speaking about what attracted him to the project, producer Raj Zacharias said, “What attracted me to this was it’s a story of two engineering graduates who are jobless and trying to do something in life. It’s a common man’s story. It’s a pure, raw and realistic storyline about how they get a chance to work with a cyber agency and how their life changes.”

Adding to the film’s appeal is its music by award-winning composer Gopi Sundar CS, known for his work in Geetha Govindam, Bangalore Days, Charlie and several other films across Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil cinema. Bringing together an intriguing narrative, thriller elements and socially relevant themes, Cyber aims to offer an entertaining cinematic experience.