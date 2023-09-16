Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary all set to be back in Mumbai after a long family vacation special for Ganpati Festival

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most popular and admired couples in the Hindi entertainment industry. The duo are couple goals in the true and genuine sense of the term and no wonder, anything and everything from their end wins the hearts of one and all all the time. The duo are blessed with two adorable babies and after a really long time, they got an opportunity to take a long family vacation abroad.

From Switzerland to Paris and a lot of other places, the couple had a ball of a time with their little ones and the photos and videos certainly melted the hearts of everyone for real.

Well, right now, the buzz is that after enjoying a special holiday abroad, Gurmeet and Debina Bonnerjee are all set to specially return to Mumbai for the Ganpati festival. The couple enjoyed a special time indeed and right now, they are all set to return to Mumbai specifically for the Ganesh festival. Regarding the same, Debina and Gurmeet share,

“Our holiday was due for quite a long time. It’s been some time since we travelled abroad for a vacation. This time, it’s even more special because we had two of our munchkins with us and that truly made the entire experience all the way more special. Having said that, we planned our trip and schedule in such a way so that we have a long vacation and simultaneously, we also get to return before Ganesh Festival. That’s why, we are coming back on 18th September and are all set to celebrate Ganpati Bappa’s arrival in Mumbai itself.”

For the unversed, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary’s social media is filled with gorgeous and adorable snaps from their family vacation and we assure that you will love all of it. Stay tuned for more updates.