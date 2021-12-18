Deep Money’s song Rula Rahe Ho produced by Amandeep Singh Batra and Shubham Jain becomes an instant hit

Singer Deep Money who’s known for hit songs like Dope Shope and Heeriye is back with yet another hit track, ‘Rula Rahe Ho’, and it has become an instant hit among music lovers. Read on to know more about the song.

The talented singer, who recently released the song Carrera, has now released a rather heartbreaking break-up song that could get anyone emotional upon hearing it. The song is a product of Celebrino records, and is produced by Amandeep Singh Batra and Shubham Jain. The song is being called relatable and emotional by music lovers.

Talking about the song, Deep Money says, “Well, the song is rather heartbreaking, but it’s something that can bring the heartbroken comfort. And that’s what good music is supposed to do, isn’t it? I want to deliver music that can touch people’s hearts, and move them”.

Deep recently released the song Carrera the quickly crossed over a million views owing to its catchy beats and fun hookstep that became an instant favorite with dance lovers as well!