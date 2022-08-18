Deepika Padukone curates Boho inspired closet edit charity fundraiser with some stylish apparel

Deepika Padukone has always made a dazzling presence whether it’s in her films or in real life. The leading lady of Bollywood has kept on serving her fans with some trendiest fashion collections from her #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset and now she is back with some cool fashion trends for her fans.

Fans looking forward to the latest Edit of the Deepika Padukone Closet were in for a fun surprise this month. The actor and philanthropist put together a themed Edit, drawing together floral prints, flowy fits and fun fringes for a set of Boho-inspired looks. The mix of clothing and accessories ranges from bold to versatile pieces that can be toned down just as easily for more staple looks.

While taking to her social media, Deepika shared a video that compiled some of her stylish looks as she opened up the closet for the purchase. She described the collection in the caption writing –

“I’ve taken some Boho inspiration this month for #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset

You’ll find flowy fits, floral prints, and fun fringes, along with versatile pieces to build more staple looks!

As always, your purchases will help support our #CounsellingAssist initiative, launched by @tlllfoundation in partnership with @sangathindia

Anyone seeking Mental Health support may reach out to a free tele counseling service, via dedicated helpline number 011-41198666 from anywhere in India. Open 7 days a week, 10AM-6PM.”

The sale raises funds for the “Counselling Assist” assist initiative launched by Live Love Laugh Foundation in partnership with Sangath, which provides free counselling services to promote mental health. And when purchased preloved over newly manufactured, the latest drop saves over 2.2 lakh liters of water and as much carbon as driving the average car for over 1588 km – making it a powerful initiative for the environment as well!