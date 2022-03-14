Deepika Padukone joins Nirmala Sitharam and Nita Ambani and others on the list of Women Redefining Leadership

Deepika Padukone recently featured alongside Nirmala Sitharam, Nita Ambani, Meenal Goswamy and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu amoung others in the list of ‘Women Redefining Leadership’, a tribute to trailblazers spearheading various domains of the professional world on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

This list includes women from different walks of life who have been making astonishing progress in various domains of the big professional world, while empowering other members of the fraternity-

Deepika Padukone has been ruling Bollywood for close to a decade now, and with that has already joined cinema legends. After cementing her position on the numero uno spot as an actor, the superstar also proved to be quite the savvy producer.

She then used her power and responsibility as an Indian icon in a real and meaningful way – Arising from her personal journey with anxiety and depression, Live Love Laugh, was founded by Deepika in 2015. The Foundation combines knowledge and domain expertise to create awareness about mental health and provide credible mental health resources.

Deepika Padukone has also long been at the forefront of bringing pre-loved shopping to the Indian fashion segment; an initiative that addresses one of the most urgent environmental imperatives of our time.

For this and much more, Deepika featured alongside extraordinary women like Nirmala Sitharaman, Mandhira Kapur, Meenal Goswamy, Nita Ambani, Upasana Arora, Meghna Ghai Puri, Chandni Kapadia, Sona Mondal, Nisha Kaur Uberoi, Sohini Sastri, Dr Namita Pandey, Shilpa Kulshreshta, Rochita Venkataramanan, Ranjoo Mann, Shalya Raj, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Alpa Kapadia Teli, Neha Rastogi and Archana Dhawan Bajaj, all of whom have taken big steps towards breaking the glass ceiling.