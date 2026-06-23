Deepika Padukone lauds ICC’s new maternity return guidelines a ‘landmark moment for women in sport’

Deepika Padukone has welcomed the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) newly announced maternity return guidelines for women cricketers, calling it a “landmark moment for women in sport.”

The actress shared a report about the initiative on her Instagram Stories and applauded the move, which aims to help women athletes return to professional cricket after childbirth.

The ICC’s new policy introduces a structured post-pregnancy return-to-play framework, including medical and psychological support, dedicated recovery plans, flexible training schedules, childcare support, and facilities for mothers and babies. The initiative is designed to ensure that players do not have to choose between motherhood and their sporting careers.

A pioneering voice for mental health awareness who was recently appointed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as India’s first-ever Mental Health Ambassador, Deepika has consistently championed conversations that drive meaningful change. Whether advocating for mental health, emphasizing the importance of work-life balance, or supporting initiatives that empower women, she has always been vocal about the issues that matter.

Her support for the ICC’s maternity policy is a natural extension of these values. By amplifying an initiative focused on creating a more supportive environment for women, Deepika once again highlighted the importance of building systems that allow women to thrive both personally and professionally.