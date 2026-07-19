Deepika Padukone shooting 7 months pregnant debunks all that we have been reading: Top class professionalism and leading with example

For almost two decades, Deepika has earned a reputation as one of the most professional and sincere actors in Indian cinema. While her performances have won hearts across the globe, her dedication to the projects she signs has consistently stood out. Time and again, she has proved that once she commits to a film, she gives it everything she has, irrespective of the circumstances. Throughout her career, she has built a reputation for approaching every project with utmost dedication and the recent news of her shooting non-stop with 7 months pregnancy proves it.

One of the clearest examples came during her first pregnancy while filming Singham Again. Despite being pregnant, Deepika continued shooting for the film without causing delays or disrupting the production schedule. She honoured every commitment she had made to the filmmakers, ensuring the project progressed seamlessly.

The same story is repeating itself during her second pregnancy. A few months ago, she was spotted filming King while expecting her second child. Now, as she enters her third trimester, she has been shooting extensively for Raaka, reportedly working almost non-stop, including demanding night shifts. What makes this even more remarkable is that she is balancing these schedules while also being the mother of a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler at home.

At no point has her pregnancy become a reason for filmmakers to alter schedules, postpone shoots, or face production hurdles because of her commitments. Instead of stepping away midway, Deepika has continued fulfilling the promises she made when she chose these scripts. That reflects not just discipline, but immense respect for the people, planning, and investment behind every film.

In an industry where large-scale productions depend heavily on schedules, this level of sincerity rarely goes unnoticed. Deepika’s approach highlights that professionalism isn’t measured only by performances on screen, but also by the responsibility an actor takes towards every commitment made off-screen.

Whether it was her first pregnancy while filming Singham Again, her second pregnancy during King, or now continuing Raaka in her third trimester, one thing has remained unchanged, her dedication to her work. While embracing motherhood, she continues to honour every professional commitment, setting a powerful example of work-life balance without compromising on either. What became a reason to judge her for asking 8 hours working, has been the biggest national debate but when it comes to work, there’s no one like Deepika. It is this consistency, sincerity, and unwavering sense of responsibility that make Deepika Padukone one of the most professional actors Indian cinema has ever seen.