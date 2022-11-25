Deepti Naval – Kalki Koechlin starrer Goldfish receives a heartwarming response at its India premiere at 53rd International Film Festival of India

Goldfish, an English-language feature starring veteran actress Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin had its India Premiere to a packed house of audience at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The film had a Gala Screening at the festival held from 20th – 28th November in Goa.

Veteran actor Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin who play mother and daughter in the film looked dazzling on the red carpet. Director Pushan Kripalani, producer Amit Saxena and Executive Producer Pooja Chauhan were also present at the screening.

Goldfish deals with memory and identity. Anamika, the child of a mixed marriage, returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. Ana returns to a neighborhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn’t remember her.

Apart from Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin who play the lead roles of mother and daughter, the film also stars the prolific actors Rajit Kapur, Gordon Warnecke (lead in ‘My Beautiful Laundrette), and Bharti Patel (Featured in BBC series Doctors) in pivotal roles.

Set in London Goldfish is a UK production and is produced by Amit Saxena’s Splendid Films (USA) and executive produced by Pooja Chauhan. The film had its market screening at Marche Du Film (2022) and was part of the First Cut Plus lab in association with Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

Elated about the Indian Premiere, Director Pushan Kripalani said, “I’m so excited that goldfish is premiering in India. After Cannes, Busan, London and Seattle, I’m delighted that Indian audiences will see it. There is a long tradition of alternative and independent cinema in India and it’s wonderful to be a part of that movement”.

Actor Deepti Naval said, “I am very happy that finally the movie is making its premiere in India especially after its glorious festival journey overseas. The audience response was fantastic”.

Actor Kalki Koechlin said, “Having received such a positive response internationally, we are pleased Goldfish had its India premiere at IFFI, an internationally recognized film festival. The audience feedback was overwhelming. Thanks to everyone who contributed to this film and the long journey, it is very satisfying to have our efforts acknowledged by the audience”

Also, Kalki’s mother Francoise Armandie attended the premiere and was moved by the story. Kalki spoke about a lot of similarities between Sadhana and Anamikas relationship to her and her mother’s relationship.

Amit Saxena, Director of Splendid Films and Film Producer said, “Delighted at the Indian Premiere of Goldfish at IFFI. Couldn’t have asked for more. The response from the festival audience was encouraging and has managed to strike a chord which is a validation of our hard work being received well”.

Pooja Chauhan, Executive Producer, said, “It’s really an honor to finally have the Indian Premiere of Goldfish at IFFI Goa. It’s an important premiere for the entire team.“