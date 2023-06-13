Deewani: Sachet-Parampara bring another melody of love

Renowned for their heart-stirring melodies Sachet-Parampara, who recently gave major chartbusters like ‘Malang Sajna’ followed by ‘Ram Siya Ram’ from the Magnum Opus Adipurush are here with a new enchanting single ‘Deewani’. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, this dynamic duo has crafted a captivating composition that transports us through the mesmerizing cityscape of Dubai in the music video directed by Adil Shaikh.

Speaking about the song, Sachet-Parampara shares, “Deewani draws inspiration from our numerous journeys and, of course, our unwavering love for music. I’m sure the fans are going to love it.We sincerely hope that audiences find joy in this musical masterpiece.”

Sachet-Parampara’s Deewani is produced by T-Series. Penned by Kumaar and directed by Adil Shaikh, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.