“Definitely my toughest role till date” – Fahadh Faasil on his character in Joji

An Amazon Original Movie, Joji – the trailer of which has received an overwhelming response for promising yet another intriguing tale by successful trio – Actor Fahadh Faasil, Director Dileesh Pothan and Writer Syam Pushkaran. A fresh take on the world-famous tragedy, William Shakespeare’s Macbeth the film is set in the COVID era, a story of greed and power. It’s also the first Malayalam films set in the pandemic.

Fahadh Faasil shares how challenging it was to don the role of Joji, “I took a long time to crack Joji as a character, it’s definitely my toughest role till date. Tougher than my last film with Dileesh,” said Fahadh, “In fact, even Dileesh said that this was the toughest film he has shot.”

Directed by Dileesh Pothan and written by Syam Pushkaran, Joji is produced by Bhavana Studios in association with Fahadh Faasil and Friends & Working Class Hero. The much-awaiting crime drama features Fahadh Faasil alongside Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex, and Unnimaya Prasad, Basil Joseph and Sunny PN in prominent roles.

Joji is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories.