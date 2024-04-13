DESI TRILL presents Mumbai Magic: An ode to India featuring an all-star female line up

DESI TRILL has unveiled ‘Mumbai Magic’ featuring three of India’s very own exciting prospects Natania, Subhi & Shalmali – a captivating tribute to the magic of India as a whole, in a mesmerizing musical creation through the heart of Mumbai — its vivacity, its chaos, its beauty. ‘Mumbai Magic’ serves as a heartfelt homage to Mumbai’s bustling metropolis, capturing the essence of the city’s pulsating energy, breathtaking beauty and kaleidoscope of experiences. The track comes alongside a visual experience – a love letter to the city of dreams through an immersive music video. The vibrant visuals paint a vivid picture of Mumbai’s dynamic spirit. From the energetic hustle and bustle of the colourful streets, the city’s multifaceted charm, seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary sounds.

In tandem with the release of ‘Mumbai Magic’ DESI TRILL proudly announce their inaugural project, ‘DESI TRILL presents… BROWN IS EVERYWHERE,’ scheduled for release this May and available for pre-save HERE. With their debut, DESI TRILL not only makes a resounding statement but also firmly establishes their presence in the scene – a historical movement, genre, collective and label catering to a diverse global audience.

The track’s stellar lineup features three Indian born, female musicians. Mumbai’s very own musical force Natania has been a genre-defying trailblazing songwriter with a vast career on the brink of global acclaim, on the record she shows her ability to step into the limelight as an artist in her own right – shining brighter than ever. Natania is joined by fellow DESI TRILL signee, Subhi, whose musical journey began with melodies of Punjabi folk and classical compositions. From Mumbai to New York to LA, her artistic prowess showcases a fusion of influences that resonate globally but always return to the love for her motherland. The final artist on the line up, Shalmali Kholgade is a versatile artist and playback singer with notable hits impacting both the independent and Bollywood music scene. Shalmali remains a captivating and dynamic force in the industry and serves as the perfect icing on the cake to a song dedicated to her city.

Talking about the song, Natania says, “Mumbai Magic is a song about the adrenaline rush that Mumbai gives you and the home you always find in it. It’s about the one-of-a-kind city filled with dream chasers, traffic, passion and all heart. Growing up in Mumbai shaped me into the person I am today and I can’t wait to share that with the rest of the world.”

Elaborating on the same, Subhi says, “Mumbai is for dreamers and I am one such dreamer. It’s the ‘khwaabo ka shehar’. I have seen people come to Mumbai from all walks of life trying to find themselves. The city helped me discover who I am and find my true potential. Mumbai ka magic is real!”

“Mumbai Magic hits the Mumbai nerve like no other. The lyrics of the song is a true reflection of the finer details of the city – the rickshaws, the chaiwallahs, the traffic, the chaos!”, says Shalmali.

DESI TRILL is a ground-breaking music company founded by Shabz Naqvi and Ty-Ty Smith, dedicated to creating a new music genre that seamlessly blends Hip Hop, R&B, and the dynamic essence of South Asian (Desi) music. Distributed globally by Universal Music Group, DESI TRILL envisions a future where South Asian artists gain widespread recognition on grand stages while embracing cultural heritage and pushing musical boundaries.