Devara: Part 1 sets new record, becomes fastest Indian film to sell 15K+ tickets in the USA

Devara: Part 1 has shattered records, becoming the fastest Indian film to surpass 15,000 tickets sold in the USA. Directed by Koratala Siva and starring the ‘Man of Masses’ NTR Jr, along with Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film has captured the attention of global audiences even before its official release, setting the stage for an unprecedented debut.

Devara’s ticket sales in the USA reflect the massive anticipation surrounding the film. This milestone, reached in record time, not only demonstrates the strength of its fan base but also signals the expanding influence of Indian cinema in international markets. Within days of pre-sale tickets becoming available, the film hit the 15K mark—a feat no other Indian film has achieved this quickly.

The unparalleled excitement is largely driven by the film’s stellar cast, especially Man of Masses NTR Jr’s global appeal. Saif Ali Khan’s role as the antagonist has also added another layer of intrigue, while Janhvi Kapoor’s entry into pan-Indian cinema has further boosted the film’s buzz.

Set to release on September 27, 2024, Devara: Part 1 is a high-octane action thriller written and directed by Koratala Siva. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with a presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film is positioned to open on a very high note.