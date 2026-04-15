“Devdas went on to create such a massive international impact” – Shreya Ghoshal

Recalling a defining moment from the early days of her career in a recent interview, Shreya Ghoshal opened up about the overwhelming success that followed her debut with Devdas. What began as a breakthrough opportunity soon turned into a global phenomenon one she admits she wasn’t fully prepared to comprehend at the time.

Talking about it, she shared, “I was too young and too naive to really understand what was going on back then. But Devdas went on to create such a massive international impact globally, and that was something I was never prepared for.” Her reflection captures the innocence of a young artist stepping into a moment that would go on to become historic.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is regarded as a filmmaker worthy of being mentioned in the same breath as legends like Raj Kapoor, K. Asif, and Guru Dutt. With his films, he has consistently set a benchmark for telling Indian stories in their most authentic and visually resplendent form. His cinema doesn’t just entertain—it elevates storytelling into an immersive cultural experience, making him a formidable force in taking Indian cinema onto the global stage.

Often spoken of alongside stalwarts like Guru Dutt and Raj Kapoor, Bhansali today stands tall as a living legend whose work transcends box office success and enters the realm of timeless art. His ability to blend emotion with grandeur has redefined cinematic storytelling for generations.

Looking ahead, Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War already promises to be another ambitious chapter in his illustrious journey, further cementing his legacy as one of the finest filmmakers in Indian cinema.