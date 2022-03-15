Devi Sri Prasad receives standing ovation on India’s Got Talent

Rockstar DSP’s (aka Devi Sri Prasad) music has become quite the national rage! With the popularity of Pushpa: The Rise, DSP has gathered an even bigger appeal across the country. And the proof is in the pudding! When everyone’s favourite rockstar made an appearance on the national talent-based reality show, India’s Got Talent, fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

What’s more? DSP gave his fans a grand performance on all the popular songs from Pushpa: The Rise including Srivalli, Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Boolega amongst others. The result? The judges Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty and Badshah along with their guest judges Govinda and Karisma Kapoor were left in awe of Devi Sri Prasad’s performance and gave him a standing ovation for his thunderous performance.

Speaking about his appearance on the show, Devi Sri Prasad said, “I had a great time shooting for India’s Got Talent. The show is a great platform for the best talent to come forward across nooks and crannies in the country and I’m glad I had the opportunity to witness it. I’m also grateful for all the love I received on the show from the audience. It’s when you shoot for such shows that you realise the impact you have made across the country!”

DSP is a name to be reckoned with in the music world. One of the few music sensations to shatter language barriers, Pushpa: The Rise was the first time that an entire music album of a massive blockbuster topped music charts across Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.