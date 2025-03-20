DFB-Pokal Semi-Finals and Final to stream exclusively on Waves OTT

Football fans in India are in for a treat as WAVES OTT continues its exclusive partnership with DFB-Pokal, bringing the electrifying semi-final matches live on April 2nd and 3rd, followed by the grand finale on May 24th, 2025.

After successfully streaming the quarter-finals matches, WAVES OTT is set to further cement its reputation as the go-to platform for world-class football action in India.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati stated, “This collaboration with DFB not only brings top-tier football action to Indian audiences but also opens doors for our young footballers to gain international exposure. By integrating high-quality content with grassroots development, we are fostering a stronger football culture in India and providing our youth with unprecedented global opportunities.”

Dr. Holger Blask, Managing Director of the DFB GmbH & Co. KG, added: “We are extremely proud and excited about this groundbreaking cooperation with Prasar Bharati. Their unparalleled free to air reach through WAVES and DD Sports sets the cornerstone of DFB’s strategy to democratize the DFB-Pokal. With its truly aspirational character and many David vs Goliath moments the DFB-Pokal fits perfectly to the Indian football fans.”

In a landmark move to strengthen Indo-German football ties, a letter of exchange was signed between DFB and Prasar Bharati, enhancing India’s access to world-class football content. This collaboration will also pave the way for an India-wide Under-17 talent search tournament, where 20 promising young players will be selected for an exclusive training program in Germany, facilitated by DFB and its partner Brand Next.

Adding to the excitement, an exclusive contest is launched, giving two lucky Indian fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Germany for the DFB-Pokal final in Berlin*. Participants must download the WAVES OTT app, watch the DFB-Pokal semi-final matches and answer simple questions. The winners will be announced during the last semi-final match and will have the chance to witness the thrilling finale live in Germany.

As part of its commitment to football education and outreach, WAVES OTT will also feature a DFB-Pokal tutorial series, providing users with historical insights, archival footage, and expert analysis to deepen their understanding of Germany’s prestigious knockout tournament.