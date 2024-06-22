Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment take a bold leap into action with 99-Minute bloodbath

Dharma Productions, traditionally known for its romantic dramas and family-oriented films, has taken a bold step by producing a 99-minute thriller in a striking departure from their usual genre. This new film is characterised by intense action and bloodshed, showcasing Dharma’s versatility and willingness to explore different forms of storytelling.

“It’s the first of its kind. We traditionally make love stories and dramas. This one is a blood bath. It’s a genre film, which is like 99 minutes of bloodshed,” says Karan Johar.

“Our films are extremely non-violent. The maximum you’ll see is a slap or a push. So this is really a 360-degree turn. We have done everything possible that we have not done all these years with this film”, says Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions.

Kill is also produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment and it’s her first foray into action as well.

“This is my first-time insane action film. It’s India’s most violent and goriest film”, says Guneet Monga.

Kill stars Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, and Raghav Juyal in the lead and the action film directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production along with Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment. The film is slated to release on 5th July 2024.